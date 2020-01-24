Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $82.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.17. 99,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,209. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

