Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE:PTQ traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,377. Patient Home Monitoring has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

