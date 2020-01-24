Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of CVE:PTQ traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,377. Patient Home Monitoring has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32.
Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile
