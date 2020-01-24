Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get Echostar alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Echostar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 417,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,435. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Echostar has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echostar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,537,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Echostar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,463 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Echostar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 783,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Echostar by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Echostar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echostar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.