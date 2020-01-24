Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.10

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and traded as high as $61.00. Eckoh shares last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 828,074 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.20.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

