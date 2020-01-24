Eclipx Group (ASX:ECX) Shares Up 7.3%

Eclipx Group Ltd (ASX:ECX) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.56 ($1.11) and last traded at A$1.54 ($1.09), 2,605,971 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.44 ($1.02).

The company has a market cap of $500.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.54.

Eclipx Group Company Profile (ASX:ECX)

Eclipx Group Limited provides vehicle fleet leasing, fleet management, and diversified financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in four segments: Australia Commercial, Australia Consumer, Grays, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, commercial equipment finance and leasing, novated leasing, consumer finance for cars, medium term rental, auctioneering and valuation, and corporate and consumer asset backed finance services.

