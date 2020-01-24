Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives $5.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.61. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,112.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.32%. Analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

