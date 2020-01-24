Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ELVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 409,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Elevate Credit’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 80,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $330,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,376 shares of company stock worth $1,336,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

