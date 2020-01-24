EncrypGen Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One EncrypGen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and OKEx. In the last week, EncrypGen has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. EncrypGen has a market cap of $1.02 million and $80.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

