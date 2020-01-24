Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

NYSE:ETR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,359. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after buying an additional 1,248,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 682,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 192.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,436,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 497.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 640,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

