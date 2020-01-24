Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Sells $213,840.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $568,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. 344,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -172.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

