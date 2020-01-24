EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Lifted to “Overweight” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

EQM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.98. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.48%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQM. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 838,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,175,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 321,883 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.