EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Fly

