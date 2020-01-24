Equinor ASA Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

EQNR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 999,931 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 321,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

