Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

