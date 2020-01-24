Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sanofi SA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.42.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,369,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.