EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1397 dividend. This is a positive change from EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

