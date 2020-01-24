Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives $204.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

EL traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $207.39. 30,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

