Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.27. The company had a trading volume of 358,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,644. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.