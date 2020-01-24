E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of ETFC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 311,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,002. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETFC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

