Eukles Asset Management Has $1.59 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,792. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.