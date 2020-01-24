Eukles Asset Management Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Eukles Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.15. 9,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.