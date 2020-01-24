Eukles Asset Management Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.22. 197,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.33 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.