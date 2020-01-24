Eukles Asset Management Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.29.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $827.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $795.02 and its 200-day moving average is $735.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.47 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

