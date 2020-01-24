Eukles Asset Management Sells 63 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Chemed makes up 2.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.65. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,245. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $286.50 and a 12 month high of $485.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total transaction of $827,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $3,679,279. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

