Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $50,529.74 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $50,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30.
  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48.

NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 364,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,712. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

