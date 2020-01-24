Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,604. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

