EXMR FDN Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00015359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $5,141.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

