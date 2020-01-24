Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,163.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a total market cap of $54,163.00 and $24,330.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,335.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.01920863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.70 or 0.03693664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00638725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00723060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00100519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010964 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00581667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 494,844 coins and its circulating supply is 329,844 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

