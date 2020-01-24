Expanse Price Reaches $0.0278 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $523,601.00 and $2,880.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

