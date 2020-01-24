Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price (up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,456 ($32.31).

EXPN opened at GBX 2,617 ($34.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,552.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,493.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

