Experience (ASX:EXP) Trading Down 2.2%

Experience Co Ltd (ASX:EXP)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 1,493,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.53.

In related news, insider John O’Sullivan 1,356,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism and leisure company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides white water rafting, canyoning, helicopter and boat tours, island day trips, reef tours, snorkeling and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; rain forest tours in North Queensland; and hot air ballooning in New South Wales.

