Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 179,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exterran has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Exterran by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Exterran by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.