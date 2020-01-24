Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million.

XOG has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 2,368,035 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 514,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.