Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.65.

XOM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.32. 18,236,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,704,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 780,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

