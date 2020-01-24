Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.82. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,072,049 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $174.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

