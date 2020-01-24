FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FedEx by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,803 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

