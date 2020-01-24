Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.40

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 385923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

FERGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

