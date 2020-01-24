Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $51,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

