Ferris Capital LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

