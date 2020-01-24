Ferris Capital LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $306,067,000 after acquiring an additional 143,955 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 220,249 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 535,929 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $96.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

