Ferris Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.