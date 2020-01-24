Ferris Capital LLC Sells 29,420 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ferris Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ferris Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

