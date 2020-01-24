Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

