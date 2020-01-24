Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FQVTF opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $42.45.
About Fevertree Drinks
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.