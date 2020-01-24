Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) Shares Up 0.9%

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$5.79 ($4.11) and last traded at A$5.70 ($4.04), 10,137 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.65 ($4.01).

The firm has a market cap of $179.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.44.

About Fiducian Group (ASX:FID)

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It operates through Financial Planning, Funds Management, and Corporate and Administration segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.