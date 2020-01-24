Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,655. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $505.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

