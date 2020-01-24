Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.47

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $24.71. Finning International shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 163,743 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$925,892.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $158,031.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

