First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Position Lessened by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned 0.10% of First Bancshares worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 649.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBMS shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

FBMS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,822. First Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Research analysts expect that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

