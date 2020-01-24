First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

