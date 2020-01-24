First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of FQVLF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 29,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,913. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

