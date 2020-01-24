First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $57.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. 128,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,328. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,293.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. First Solar has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $69.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $456,432.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

